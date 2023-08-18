AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Insider Purchases $424,592.89 in Stock

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 36,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $424,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,300,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,354,897.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolas Finazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nicolas Finazzo purchased 31,237 shares of AerSale stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $358,600.76.

AerSale Stock Performance

AerSale stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 533,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,112. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $608.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13 and a beta of 0.38. AerSale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASLE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AerSale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AerSale by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

