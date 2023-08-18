AerCap (NYSE:AER) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.33.

AER opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. AerCap has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP bought a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

