Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Get Aegon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aegon

Aegon Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

NYSE:AEG opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Aegon has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Aegon by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,351,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,721 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Aegon by 2,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,035,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 697,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.