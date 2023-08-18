AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CEO Troy Rudd Sells 78,097 Shares

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,146,000 after buying an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,990,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Recommended Stories

