Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,633,000 after buying an additional 380,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after buying an additional 262,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.26.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AAP traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.18. 768,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,317. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.56 and a 12 month high of $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

