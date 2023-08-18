Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.26.

Adobe Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $511.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $552.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.14. The firm has a market cap of $233.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

