Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

ADBE traded down $3.67 on Friday, hitting $508.00. 561,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,702. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $552.94. The company has a market cap of $231.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $504.79 and its 200-day moving average is $416.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

