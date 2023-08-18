ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Adam S. Grossman Sells 510,469 Shares

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 510,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $2,317,529.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,113,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,673,360.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,277. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $953.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.79. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

