Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
