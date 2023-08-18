Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Adecoagro from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGRO

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

AGRO opened at $9.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.01. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 139,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $6,060,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 1st quarter worth $2,210,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.