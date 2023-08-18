Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADUS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $469,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,047.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,501 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,664,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after buying an additional 37,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

