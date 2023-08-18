ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives $7.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADCT opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.98. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.91.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

