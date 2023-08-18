Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 783 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $438.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,559. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $446.69 and a 200 day moving average of $422.71.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

