Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 3,472 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,036,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.05. 237,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

