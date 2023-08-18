Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,410 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 0.7% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after buying an additional 509,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,034,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,815,000 after buying an additional 541,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,968,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,169,000 after buying an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.29. 384,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

