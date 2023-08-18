Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $28.63 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 16.5% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 1,487,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

