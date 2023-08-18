Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after purchasing an additional 413,179 shares during the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. The company had a trading volume of 264,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

