Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 11,488 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,360% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Adacel Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.43.

Adacel Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation, and training systems and services for the military and civil sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, Estonia, and Australia. It operates through Systems and Services segments. The Systems segment is involved in the sale of advanced systems, technical software, and hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.