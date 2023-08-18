ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Sells $470,700.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Kirsten Castillo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirsten Castillo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Kirsten Castillo sold 36,583 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $634,349.22.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 69,159 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,441,000 after buying an additional 5,006,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

