Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Director Jeffrey L. Ives Sells 41,949 Shares

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 41,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $272,249.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 395,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

