Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AYI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast restated a reiterates rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.14.

AYI stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.84.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

