Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08), reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.15. 159,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 401.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 385,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $151,000. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

