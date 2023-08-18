Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,038,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

