AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

