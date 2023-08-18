Accord Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accord Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Leede Jones Gab analyst G. Mcleish expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year. Leede Jones Gab has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Accord Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

ACD stock opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.25 and a beta of 1.53. Accord Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

