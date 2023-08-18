Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $303.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

