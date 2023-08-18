Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Accenture from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.20.

ACN stock opened at $305.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $327.93. The company has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

