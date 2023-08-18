Acala Token Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Acala Token has a market cap of $38.11 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 799,979,166 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

