Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,921.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 152,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

