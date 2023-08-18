Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5518 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Absa Group Trading Up 7.6 %
OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.70 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.
About Absa Group
