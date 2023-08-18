Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Increases Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5518 per share on Thursday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.54.

Absa Group Trading Up 7.6 %

OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $18.70 on Friday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; and savings and investment products and services.

