Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 895,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 746,884 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 239,907 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,160,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

