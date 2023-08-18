AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Raised by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $264.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

