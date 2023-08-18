AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,689,000 after acquiring an additional 389,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,150. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

