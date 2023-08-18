AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $44.44 to $51.11 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75. AAON has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $71.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 23.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in AAON by 1.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 26.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 20.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

