9,719 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after purchasing an additional 193,418,094 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,928,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,878,523.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 4,677,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677,396 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,319 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $39.20 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

