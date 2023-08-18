92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares changing hands.
92 Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a PE ratio of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.
About 92 Resources
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 92 Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 6 Largest Healthcare REITs to Buy and How to Invest
Receive News & Ratings for 92 Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 92 Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.