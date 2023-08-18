8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

8X8 Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EGHT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 1,099,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,609. The firm has a market cap of $419.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.28. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In related news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $127,596.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,953.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,971 shares of company stock worth $216,664. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 325.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

