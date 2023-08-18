87,100 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

MPC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,225. The stock has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

