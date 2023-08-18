8,502 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 12,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $406,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,217,135 shares of company stock valued at $820,422,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DoubleVerify stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $42.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 0.89.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

