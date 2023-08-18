68,752 Shares in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Southland Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SLND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.14.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.83 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
About Southland
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
