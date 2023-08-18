68,752 Shares in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) Purchased by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Southland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. 7,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.83 million during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, COO Rudolph V. Renda acquired 4,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,405.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,532,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,414.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southland news, COO Rudolph V. Renda bought 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $43,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,532,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,414.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Walter Timothy Winn sold 37,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $324,229.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,780,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,291,187.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,627 shares of company stock worth $273,993 and sold 96,682 shares worth $839,696.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Southland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Southland from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

