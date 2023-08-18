6,100 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $100.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.