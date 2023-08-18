5,416 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,416 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $518,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

JAZZ stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,296. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $163.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

