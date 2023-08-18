4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,676.48

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,676.48 ($59.32) and traded as high as GBX 5,210 ($66.09). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 5,080 ($64.44), with a volume of 27,480 shares traded.

4imprint Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,235.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,813.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,678.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,787.33%.

4imprint Group Company Profile

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.