4,863 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 80,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 114,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 33.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.7 %

AA stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $58.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

