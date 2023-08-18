4,784 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $840,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $14,567,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $16,403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $221.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RBC Bearings

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.