43,174 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 198,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock remained flat at $22.35 during midday trading on Friday. 10,383,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

