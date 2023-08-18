327,359 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Acquired by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 327,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 78.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Devina A. Rankin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.