2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 2U from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 2U from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.34.

NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 248,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in 2U by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 2U by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in 2U by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 2U by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

