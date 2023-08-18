221,820 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,642,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,499,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,232. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.26.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

