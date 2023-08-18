18,900 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,895,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF opened at $34.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JEF. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $4,803,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,744,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

