140,000 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Acquired by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,513,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

EXK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

